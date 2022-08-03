SAN DIEGO — A couple was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to help the blind victim of an attack in Mission Valley, and officers arrested a suspect, police said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a 72-year-old blind man was walking with a cane in the 2000 block of Camino del Este when a man came from behind and stabbed him multiple times, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. The stabbing caused a skull fracture and a brain bleed.

A 57-year-old woman and her 60-year-old husband saw the attack and tried to help the victim, but the assailant then stabbed the two of them several times, police said. The stabbing punctured one of the woman’s lungs.

A witness called 9-1-1 to describe the assailant and where he was headed. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter helped police find the man on a bike path nearby.

Officers arrested James Anthony Thomas, 35, and booked him into San Diego County Jail. Thomas, who had an outstanding felony warrant, faces three counts of attempted murder.

The victims received medical treatment and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.