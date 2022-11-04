NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Scott Drive, where the blaze could be seen spewing thick black smoke and bright orange flames.

Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez confirmed to FOX 5 the flames were later extinguished and that no other properties were damaged besides the home that caught fire.

There are no reports of any injuries at the moment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.