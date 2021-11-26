Black Friday shopping: Retailers giving consumers more flexibility, expert says

Black Friday shoppers have options now, whether it’s online or going to the stores. (File)

EL CAJON, Calif. -– Black Friday shoppers flocked to the Parkway Plaza in El Cajon Friday for the biggest shopping day of the year.

However, shoppers who would wake up early and crowd the malls are now a thing of the past as retailers provide options on those Black Friday sales, whether it’s in-store or online.

“Now retailers are saying, ‘You know what, I want to give consumers a better shopping experience; I want to make sure that if they want a special, it’s going to be available,’” said Miro Copic, marketing professor at San Diego State University.

Copic says retailers giving consumers more flexibility takes the pressure away to wake up early and wait in line for deals.

“It takes the pressure off consumers to be there at the crack of dawn and attack the mall,” said Copic.

Rachel Peters made her second round in the Parkway Plaza.

“I bought clothes and then I just bought some more clothes, but this is just barely a fraction of what I got,” Peters said.

Peters says Black Friday is a shopping tradition for her and her sister.

“Now I’m out here for college, so she is not with me,” she said. “I went earlier this morning with my college friend, but then now I’m here round two by myself.”

The National Retail Federation is estimating more than 165 million people will be shopping over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend through Cyber Monday.