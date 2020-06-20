Black arts community holds Juneteenth celebration in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Among the many Juneteenth celebrations in the San Diego region Friday was one that took over Balboa Park, amplifying black voices in the community through art.

It started as an idea among the local black performing arts community and was intended to be held in a theater and live-streamed online. It turned into a much bigger celebration of culture and history, with hundreds in attendance.

“It’s officially the Black Independence Day. We call it Freedom Day,” said Eboni Muse, Director of Artists 4 Black Lives and organizer of the event.

Many may be hearing the word Juneteenth for the first time just recently. Some of the black speakers at the event said even they didn’t learn about the holiday until well into their adult lives.

“I personally think that it’s something that we need to celebrate all the time, every year. It shouldn’t be that we have black people dying and civil unrest in order to find this holiday to be important,” Muse said.

President Abraham Lincoln may have abolished slavery in 1863 but it wasn’t until two and a half years later that those enslaved in Texas were officially freed. That was June 19, 1865, a day that later came to be known as Juneteenth. This year, it’s not just a cause for celebration — it’s a call to action.

“We also come to mourn our fallen black brothers and sisters and also amplify our black artists voices here in San Diego,” Muse said.

The plan was for this event to be a sit-in and a sing-in, but it was much more. People sang and many sat and looked on in respect and solidarity, but there were also powerful words spoken, meaningful music made and moments where everyone rose to rejoice in their unity.

There is a lot of talk about declaring Juneteenth a national holiday, but organizers Friday night say at the very least they hope to keep this tradition alive annually in San Diego.