Bird e-scooters, e-bikes now available on SDSU campus

SAN DIEGO — Students and staff at San Diego State University will now be able to use Bird’s exclusive new electronic scooter and bikeshare program on campus.

Starting Tuesday, Birds can be found on campus with exclusive ride pricing, monthly membership discounts, visitor ride passes and free helmets. SDSU’s partnership with Bird and Fly Rides San Diego offers a curated collection of e-scooters and e-bikes.

As part of their agreement with Bird, the company has put a variety of proactive safety measures in place and hosted an on-campus safety event.

Non-motorized bicycles, scooters and skateboards are permitted on curbed roadways of campus, and on the designated bike path on Aztec Walk and Campanile Mall, according to the school’s website. All riders are required to follow SDSU regulations and park all bikes at a bike rack, cage or designated corral area.

