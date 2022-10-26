SAN DIEGO — It’s National Pumpkin Day and Birch Aquarium’s Giant Pacific Octopus is getting into the Halloween spirit.

Aquarists tucked some treats into a pumpkin for the octopus to find as a creative way to provide enrichment for the sea creature, said a Birch representative.

The female octopus receives regular enrichment sessions to give her mental and physical stimulation. In this session, the octopus was seen using all eight arms to explore her seasonal pumpkin treat, the Birch representative explained.

A Giant Pacific Octopus engages in a Halloween themed enrichment session at Birch Aquarium. (Photo released by Birch Aquarium)

These kind of activities checks help aquarists perform overall wellness checks to ensure the octopus is healthy.

Birch Aquarium is now participating in “Kids Free October,” according to it’s website. All children ages 17 and under can receive cost free entry for the entire month.

Visitors are welcome daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with ticket prices at $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for children outside of October, $22.95 for seniors and $22.95 for students with ID.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography is located at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla, California, 92037.