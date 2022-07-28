SAN DIEGO — Science rules! Bill Nye will be in San Diego to celebrate the positive impact of data science, event officials announced Thursday.

The popular scientist, famously known from his educational television series “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” has partnered with Data Science Alliance to raise awareness about the organization and its mission to foster an ecosystem of responsible data science practices, the tech nonprofit stated in a release.

“It aims to create a framework that mitigates bias and safeguards the integrity of data against privacy and security threats, so that data science can continue to make a positive impact—like helping community organizations identify and support those in need of access to food, shelter, and health care,” Data Science Alliance said.

Nye will joined with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, University of California San Diego professors Dr. Brad Voytek and Dr. Ilkay Altinas, as well as Taner Halıcıoğlu, founder of the Data Science Alliance and the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute.

“Data science only makes headlines when things go wrong. But its potential for good is limitless. Let’s show people how to do it right,” Halıcıoğlu said.

The event is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Farmer and The Seahorse in Torrey Pines.

