RAMONA, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday are investigating a motorcyclist’s death at an X Games freestyle motocross track near Ramona, law enforcement said.

The incident occurred off Sutherland Dam Road, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5.

According to authorities, the biker had an unknown injury accident that required life-saving measures from first responders, but he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but Cal Fire San Diego confirmed the deceased as a male. More information is expected to be released from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, the sheriff’s department said.

On Tuesday, SkyFOX was over the scene of the accident at the freestyle motocross track, also known as the “Slayground,” owned by Axell Hodges, a three-time gold medal winner in X Games Moto X competition.

In January of 2020, Hodges, an Encinitas resident, spoke to FOX 5 about his 40-acre piece of property. The “Slayground” was also the site of the X Games Moto X competitions in 2021 and 2022.

Check back for updates on this developing story.