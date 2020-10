SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Saturday after police say he swerved off the freeway and hit a pole in Mission Valley.

The crash happened on northbound State Route 163 near the Interstate 8 transition in Mission Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 1 p.m., the motorcyclist swerved off the freeway for an unknown reason and hit the pole, CHP said.

Officials closed the connector from northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 to conduct an investigation.