Biker, cyclist killed in crash on rural road

California Highway Patrol officers speak with a group of cyclists after one of their riders was hit by a motorcycle in a deadly crash near Jamul. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist and a bicyclist were killed Sunday when they collided near an RV resort and campground near Jamul, authorities said.

The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. east of the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground Otay Lakes Rd., according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots. Authorities say a group of cyclists were riding along the road in a line when the passing biker hit the cyclist at the back of the line.

Firefighters performed CPR on both adults, but about 10 minutes later the victims were declared dead, Shoots said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, he said. The gender of the crash victims was not released.