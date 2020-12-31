Big rig spills fuel in freeway crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – The north- and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton remained closed Thursday morning after a delivery truck crashed into the center divide, the California Highway Patrol said.

Along with damaging 100 feet of guard rail, the crash resulted in 20 gallons of fuel being spilled, according to CHP officer Jim Bettencourt.

The crash was reported at 1:54 a.m., just north of the truck weigh scales.

Bettencourt said there were no injuries, and that a clean-up process is under way.