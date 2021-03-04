Big rig kills woman at strip mall

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) – A big rig struck and killed a pedestrian on an access road behind a northern San Diego County strip mall Wednesday, authorities reported.

The tractor-trailer hit the woman at the shopping center in the 13300 block of Poway Road in Poway shortly after 9:30 a.m. and dragged her for about 50 feet before running her over, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Sgt. David Toner said.

“The investigation into how the … collision occurred is still under investigation,” the sergeant said Wednesday afternoon, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the fatality.

