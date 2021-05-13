Big rig crash on I-8 leaves 1 dead

PINE VALLEY (CNS) – At least one person was killed in a big-rig crash on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley, authorities said.

The crash on westbound I-8 took place around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at Buckman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The big rig went off a bridge and ended up in a ditch, the CHP reported.

There was no information available on the gender or age of the victim. The victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There also was no word if any other people were injured in the crash.

