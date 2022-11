SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden was traveling to San Diego Thursday evening to attend a get-out-the-vote event in Oceanside.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar aboard Air Force One. He will then join Rep. Mike Levin at the event at MiraCosta College.

Biden and Levin are expected to discuss next week’s election and efforts to lower costs for American families, according to a news release from Levin’s campaign.

