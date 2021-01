SAN DIEGO — President-elect Joe Biden nominated San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten to the post of deputy secretary in the federal Department of Education Monday.

Marten has been SDUSD superintendent since 2013. Prior to that, she was a classroom teacher for 17 years.

