SAN DIEGO – The Biden administration is expected to lift Title 42 soon, a policy expelling migrants at the start of the pandemic.

“Title 42 is a CDC antiquated order that the Trump Administration used to provide Border Patrol agents the authority to expel migrants without observing their due process rights,” said Pedro Rios, director with the American Friends Service Committee.

The CDC has been tasked to review the policy every 60 days and is expected to make an announcement soon on to extend the policy or terminate it.

“The CDC will provide information as to whether to continue recertifying it or to suggest to be terminated.”

Rios says the latest information shows May 23 could be potentially the day Title 42 ends.

The policy has expelled hundreds of thousands of migrants from entering the country.

“There was no processing of requesting asylum, there was absolutely no list that they were getting on,” Rios said. “They essentially were being expelled without the United States recognizing their rights to seek asylum under domestic law as well as international agreements.”

The policy is recently under question after Ukrainians seeking asylum at the southern border were exempted by Title 42 and given humanitarian parole, which Rios says should be the standard for everyone seeking asylum.

“That should be the standard for everyone that is in danger, in respective on whether they are coming from a war-torn country or fleeing their country because of violence or other sort of civil stride or the effects of climate change,” Rios said.

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing for an influx of immigrants if Title 42 is lifted. Rios hopes shelters and organizations that help asylum seekers are prepared.

“Ultimately this is a humanitarian concern and the government must treat it as such and not treat it as though people are a burden,” Rios said.

Right now, it is unclear if those seeking asylum, once the policy is lifted, will have to stay in Mexico under the “Remain in Mexico” policy or in the U.S.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments to allow the Biden Administration to end the MPP program in April and expected to have a decision in June.