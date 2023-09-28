SAN DIEGO — Tim Gagen has always been an avid bicyclist.

“I ride 30- 40 miles, about three times a week,” Gagen said.

But on June 9 on a regular day riding, the 69-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

But Michael Brice, paramedic with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, remembers it.

“We saw a bicyclist on our way, kind of acting of erratic,” Brice said.

Gagen was riding his bike on Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach then collapsed in an intersection. A fire and rescue crew was dispatched to the scene.

“When we showed up, there was already a car blocking the scene with bystander performing CPR and we took over from there,” Brice said. “This was pretty special because we got pulses back after only two rounds of CPR.”

Brice credits bystanders who quickly jumped into action to perform CPR for the favorable outcome.

As Gagen reunites with the fire and rescue crew who helped him—he hopes to one day also thank the strangers who saved his life.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for them,” he said. “I would like to meet the citizens that helped me out, in my whole career it’s about saying thanks to people who do great work and heroes that’s what I call them.”

Gagen spent several days in the hospital but has now made an almost full recovery and is back riding dozens on miles on his bike again.

“The kind of cardiac arrest I had normally people die,” Gagen said. “I feel alive, remarkably alive.”

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has a program called San Diego Project Heart Beat. Members of the public can contact them for free CPR classes.