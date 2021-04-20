Bicyclist suffers serious head injuries in Pacific Beach hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Tuesday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a bicyclist while she was riding on a Pacific Beach street.

The incident happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. Monday on Ingraham Street near Fortuna Avenue, south of Grand Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 39-year-old woman was riding her bicycle southbound on Ingraham Street when she was struck from behind by an unknown driver behind the wheel of a dark, four-door SUV, Buttle said.

The impact ejected the victim from the bicycle and she fell to the ground face down, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull and a “major brain bleed,” Buttle said.

The suspect was last seen heading southbound on Ingraham Street and the suspect vehicle sustained front end damage, he said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7805 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

