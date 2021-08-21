Bicyclist struck, killed on SR-78 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A sedan fatally struck a person on a bicycle Saturday evening on state Route 78 Escondido.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Packard Parkway (78) near Centre City Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the bicyclist was trying to cross from the center divider to the right shoulder and was struck by a white Volvo sedan and died at the scene. The driver apparently stopped at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

All eastbound lanes were shut down for the investigation, the CHP said.

