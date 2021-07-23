Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in North Clairemont: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in North Clairemont, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision was reported at 5:31 p.m. at the intersection to Genesee Avenue and Chickasaw Court.

Police said the bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The vehicle driver remained at the scene.

According to dispatchers, a portion of Genesee Avenue was closed to traffic as police investigated the incident.

The news comes after a woman was fatally struck in Balboa Park Tuesday and a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Oceanside last week.