SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in the Gaslamp Quarter neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. on 400 Market Street, Officer David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

A 56-year-old woman riding an electric bike and 58-year-old man driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado were stopped in traffic, when the light turned green and the Silverado sideswiped the bicyclist, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, O’Brien confirmed.

Police say the driver of the Silverado remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.