Bicyclist, motorcyclists killed in weekend crashes identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified three men who were killed last weekend in two separate crashes involving motorcycles and a bicycle in Jamul and Ramona.

The first of the two fatal collisions occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 14100 block of Otay Lakes Road, when 43-year-old Jonathan Charbonnet crashed the eastbound motorcycle he was riding into the back of a bicycle being ridden by Julius Cunanan, 40, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The men, both residents of Chula Vista, tumbled onto the roadway, suffering fatal injuries. They died at the scene.

A little less than eight hours later, 51-year-old Matthew Huthmacher of Descanso lost control of his westbound motorcycle while riding with a companion on state Route 78, east of SR-79.

The two-wheeler collided with an oncoming car near Slaughterhouse Road, mortally injuring Huthmacher. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the site of the accident about 5:45 p.m., according to the medical examiner.