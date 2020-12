SANTEE, Calif. — A bicyclist died after colliding with a car in East County Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened at Mission Gorge Road and Fanita Drive before 4 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the bicyclist died from injuries suffered during the crash. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call authorities at 858-565-5200.

Watch Commander: Deputies are on scene of a traffic accident with injuries at Mission Gorge Rd & Fanita Dr @SDSOSantee @CityofSantee. Westbound lanes of Mission Gorge are shut down, please use alternate route. Expect major traffic delays in the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 14, 2020