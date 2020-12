BONSALL (CNS) – A vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.

The victim died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 10:15 a.m. on eastbound state Route 76, near North River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One lane on the highway was expected to remain blocked for several hours in the area due to the accident, North County Fire advised.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a vehicle versus bicyclist on eastbound State Route 76 just west of North River Road in Bonsall. This was a fatal accident. Lane #2 will be blocked for approximately 1 to 2 hours. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 15, 2020