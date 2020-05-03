Bicyclist injured after being struck by truck

A cyclist was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a man driving a truck in Chula Vista.

The incident took place just before 10:30 a.m. at the Broadway and K Street intersection. Police say the cyclist was in the crosswalk when the driver of a black Chevrolet truck made a right turn from eastbound K Street to southbound Broadway.

The driver reportedly was looking at oncoming traffic and pulled onto the street, striking the cyclist.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital with an apparent leg injury.