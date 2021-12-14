Bicyclist hit, suffers major injuries in Mid-City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after his bike was rear-ended on University Avenue in Redwood Village.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say, a 21-year-old man driving an unknown vehicle struck the bicyclist, who had veered into traffic. The driver was in the left lane attempting to pass another vehicle in the right lane when, for an unknown reason, the 51-year-old man exited the bike lane into the westbound right lane.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is not expect to survive, said police.

No other information was released. The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.