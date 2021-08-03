Bicyclist badly hurt in Mission Bay hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A bicyclist was struck and severely injured by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Bay Park, police said.

The bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was reported at 10:18 p.m. Monday at West Mission Bay Drive and Quivira Road, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to the SDPD, the driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

