DEL MAR, Calif. — Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is sticking around San Diego for a little while longer.

The National Geographic pop-up exhibition has been extended for six weeks and will now run through May 7 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event was originally scheduled to end later this month.

In addition to the extended run, sixth grade students in San Diego County will now be able to experience the exhibition free of charge when visiting with a paying adult.

Over 1,400 sixth-graders have attended the exhibition so far, which aligns with the San Diego County Office of Education’s curriculum, a news release said. You can sign up for your free child admission ticket here.

Children ages four and under are also granted free admission when accompanied by a paying adult.

Beyond King Tut is an immersive experience that takes guests through nine multi-sensory galleries to tell the story of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, commonly known as King Tut.

“Travel back in time 3,000 years to the 18th dynasty when King Tut ruled and gods like Ra and Anubis were worshiped by all,” said National Geographic. “Descend into King Tut’s tomb, 100 years since its historic discovery and join him in his quest for immortality. Experience all of this and more in a story 3,000 years in the making.”

You can find out more information about Beyond King Tut and purchase tickets on the event’s website.

The exhibition has made previous stops in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Presale tickets are available for their next pop up in Atlanta following the San Diego run.

The Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds in located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard in Del Mar. Paid parking is available onsite.