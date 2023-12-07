SAN DIEGO — Don’t get tricked into thinking you’re being fined for failure to appear for jury duty San Diegans — there’s some scammers on the prowl.

In a news release Thursday, the San Diego Superior Court warned the public about a wave of recent scam attempts that have been occurring locally.

Court officials described the first scam with the following example:

“John Doe is called, via phone, by a person identifying himself as a member of the San Diego Police Department or San Diego Sheriff’s Office. The caller informs Mr. Doe that he failed to appear for jury duty and has been ordered to pay $300 for failing to appear and $485 for contempt of court and there is a warrant for their arrest.

The fake officer tells Mr. Doe that if he fails to make these payments, he will be arrested. The scammer then gives Mr. Doe another date to appear for jury duty but states that they need to meet first so that Mr. Doe can pay his fine.

Mr. Doe is instructed to go to a convenience store to get a money order because Mr. Doe is told the court does not accept cash, checks or credit cards. Finally, Mr. Doe is told to bring the money and meet with the officer at the courthouse. Other individuals are told to report to the Sheriff’s Office, but to meet someone outside the office.”

Did you actually miss jury duty and are concerned? More information on procedures can be found here.

That’s not the only scam to be on the lookout for. Court officials said the second scam “involves an individual identifying themselves as a court clerk calling someone and telling that person they have an outstanding warrant fine that will need to be paid in cash.”

From there, some individuals are informed to report to a courthouse and meet a court clerk

at a kiosk in the courthouse

“People need to know that the court will not call someone on the phone to remedy a court issue or fine. The court will send you a written notice; it will not call you asking for money,” said Michael Roddy, Executive Officer of the San Diego Superior Court. “In addition, the court also accepts checks and credit cards so no one should be insisting you pay a fine in cash.”

Those who receive these kinds of phone calls are encouraged to hang up and, if the scammer

persists, call local law enforcement.