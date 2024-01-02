Canva

America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for 11 cuisines in San Diego using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

Note: The images in this article depict each cuisine and do not necessarily reflect dishes served at each restaurant.

American: Bottle Rocket Bar & Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 805 16th St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Bars, American

– Read more on Yelp

Chinese: Meet Dumpling

– Rating: 5.0/5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 2907 Shelter Island Dr Ste 104 San Diego, CA 92106

– Categories: Chinese

– Read more on Yelp

Cuban: Havana Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1835 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste G San Diego, CA 92117

– Categories: Cuban, Seafood, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Greek: Shawarma Shack

– Rating: 5.0/5 (330 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2015 Garnet Ave Ste 102 San Diego, CA 92109

– Categories: Mediterranean, Greek, Vegetarian

– Read more on Yelp

Indian: Greenhaus Vegetarian Eatery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (95 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1118 Morena Blvd San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Indian, Vegetarian, Vegan

– Read more on Yelp

Italian: Osteria Cotto e Mangiato

– Rating: 5.0/5 (87 reviews)

– Address: 702 Ash St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Italian, Tapas Bars

– Read more on Yelp

Japanese: Ichifuji

– Rating: 5.0/5 (82 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 7530 Mesa College Dr Ste B San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese

– Read more on Yelp

Korean: Sue’s Korean Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (295 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6755 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste 109 San Diego, CA 92121

– Categories: Korean

– Read more on Yelp

Mexican: Cali Craft Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (82 reviews)

– Address: 9932 Mesa Rim Rd Ste A San Diego, CA 92121

– Categories: Caterers, Food Delivery Services, Tacos

– Read more on Yelp

Thai: Yum Zab

– Rating: 5.0/5 (37 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1136 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Thai, Chicken Shop

– Read more on Yelp

Vietnamese: Thanh Tinh Chay

– Rating: 5.0/5 (938 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4591 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Vietnamese, Vegan

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.