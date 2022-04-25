Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in San Diego?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Diego. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Mariscos El Pulpo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 415 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-6932

#29. Jimmy Carter’s Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3172 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

#28. Jose’s Courtroom

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1037 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4147

#27. Baja Beach Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (352 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 701 Thomas Ave On the Boardwalk in Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA 92109-3939

#26. The Amigo Spot

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1333 Hotel Circle South Kings Inn Hotel, San Diego, CA 92108

#25. Don Chido

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 527 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6913

#24. Casa de Freds Tacos y Tequila

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (461 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110-2883

#23. Harbor Breakfast

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1502 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

#22. Old Town Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,776 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2489 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110-2839

#21. Rockin Baja Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (850 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3890 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110-2842

#20. Barra Barra Saloon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (492 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4016 Wallace St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2743

#19. Casa de Reyes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (995 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2754 Calhoun St Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, San Diego, CA 92110-2706

#18. Cafe Coyote

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2461 San Diego Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92110-2877

#17. Rockin’ Baja Coastal Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 310 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6910

#16. Fiesta de Reyes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2754 Calhoun St, San Diego, CA 92110-2706

#15. The Blind Burro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (477 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 639 J St East Village, San Diego, CA 92101-7017

#14. Puesto at the Headquarters

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 155, San Diego, CA 92101-7710

#13. Miguel’s Cocina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (661 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2444 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110-2836

#12. Night & Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 847 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2603

#11. Miguel’s Cocina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (555 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2912 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2740

#10. Coasterra

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (763 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#9. Casa Guadalajara

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,609 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4105 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110-2740

#8. Las Hadas Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 558 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6905

#7. Miguel’s Cocina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,920 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1351 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2916

#6. Las Cuatro Milpas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1875 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113-2111

#5. Puesto

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,011 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1026 Wall St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4418

#4. El Agave Restaurant & Tequileria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2304 San Diego Ave B, San Diego, CA 92110-2895

#3. La Puerta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,044 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 560 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6905

#2. Tacos El Gordo De Tijuana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 689 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910-4222

#1. Baja Betty’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1421 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3404

