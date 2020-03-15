Benefits for San Diegans losing work due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Workers who have experienced loss of hours at work or even lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for benefits, according to San Diego County officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom in the last week announced the state was waiving its one-week waiting period for Unemployment Insurance and State Disability Insurance for those who lose work as a result of the coronavirus.

Those who are eligible to receive unemployment or disability insurance support include:

People who are unable to work because they are caring for a sick or quarantined family member

People who cannot work due to medical quarantine

Those who have lost a job or experienced a reduction in work hours because of the coronavirus

People who are unable to do their usual work due to exposure and contraction of the coronavirus at work

On Thursday, local officials acknowledged the economic impact that is starting to be felt around San Diego County.

“I know that there are a lot of discussions and I have great concern about the status of workers,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. “Particularly low-wage workers, the availability of unemployment insurance, the availability of supplemental pay. I think we take seriously the obligation and charge to make sure that a health issue does not become an economic justice issue and is exacerbated because of that.”

More information and resources can be found online at labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019.