SAN DIEGO — The San Diego community is mourning the death of Chopper the Biker Dog, a popular therapy dog.

The 12-year-old Boston terrier mix died early Tuesday morning in his sleep, his owner Mark said on Twitter.

“R. I. P. Buddy. I love you. I’ll miss you. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you,” the tweet said.

Chopper battled Cushing’s disease, anemia and liver cancer, San Diego police said in a tweet, sharing photos of the beloved dog.

“We’re saddened to learn about the passing of @ChopperBikerDog, one of our community therapy dogs. Over the past decade, Chopper has been a loyal companion, bringing smiles and comfort to many officers and their families,” the police department said on Twitter.

“May he rest in peace riding his motorcycle all the way to doggy heaven,” SDPD added.

“All of us at @SDSheriff want to thank our good pal Chopper the Biker Dog @ChopperBikerDog for all of the #ChopperLove he has shared with our deputies and staff, as well as the #SanDiegoCounty community over the years. You will always be in our hearts,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

Chopper brought warmth and love to thousands of San Diegans for over a decade. He was also a common sight at events honoring the military and law enforcement.