Beloved San Diego officer, a talented sketch artist, laid to rest at 49

Officer Gary Bowen appears with one of his forensic sketches in this 2019 photo. (Howard Lipin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer who recently died at just 49 years old was remembered in a Thursday memorial service for his dedication as a public servant and his talent as a forensic artist.

Gary Bowen, a former Navy corpsman who served with the U.S. Marine Corps, died on Jan. 12. The San Diego Police Department said the officer had suffered from “medical complications.”

After a brief procession from a mortuary in Temecula, Bowen was laid to rest Thursday at North Coast Church in Vista. The funeral service is available to view online in its entirety.

Bowen was a two-decade veteran who most recently worked on SDPD’s homeless outreach team after stints with various divisions at the department. He was hired in 1998 and earned his first commendation when he was still a recruit. It was the realization of a life-long dream: When he was a kid, Bowen had a police scanner and would ride around town on his bike trying to catch a glimpse of a crime scene, he once told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

After more than a decade as a patrol officer, Bowen was growing frustrated with the quality of SDPD’s computer-generated composite sketches. Believing that it was keeping his department from identifying suspects and victims, the officer set out to make better sketches himself, attending 120 hours of training at his own expense.

Bowen eventually finished his certification and started producing sketches professionally, basing the renderings on descriptions provided by victims and witnesses. His sketches were instrumental in identifying perpetrators in some 100 cases, according to the department, and were frequently seen in Crime Stoppers bulletins featured on FOX 5. At the time of his death, Bowen was one of just two police sketch artists in San Diego County.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit spoke at Thursday’s memorial, saying that Bowen “embodied the very spirit of service, and loved and respected everybody.”

Nisleit recounted the officer’s dedication to his craft, describing the early days of his training, when he would show his wife mugshots, ask her to memorize the faces, and then have her describe them to him so he could practice sketching. Then he would compare the two images to judge his handiwork. Over time, the sketches became remarkably accurate.

A talented problem-solver, it’s no surprise Bowen is deeply missed by his loved ones and colleagues, Nisleit said.

“If you talk to anybody who knows Gary, you’ll hear the words — the common words — to describe him,” the chief said. “Honorable, dependable, skilled, compassionate and helpful.”

Bowen was survived by his wife, Monica, and their sons. San Diego’s police union shared a fundraising campaign with proceeds going to the family.

City News Service contributed to this report.