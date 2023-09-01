SAN DIEGO — Calling all outdoor explorers, Girl Scouts San Diego’s beloved “Urban Campout” fundraiser is returning this month after a three-year hiatus.

The event — featuring an “Adventures Await” theme — will be held at the organization’s Balboa Park campus on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m., allowing guests to experience a glimpse into the outdoor adventures of young scouts.

“This year’s theme speaks to the bright futures Girl Scouts have,” event organizers, Janice Kurth and Maggie Watkins, said in a release. “Many adventures await, and their experiences in Girl Scouting help them build leadership skills, independence, character, risk-taking, and more, as they aim to navigate their lives with confidence.”

Honorary scouts at the Urban Campout will be able to partake in quintessential Girl Scout activities like archery while munching on gourmet fare, participating in auctions, sipping on local spirits and more.

More than 400 guests will be able to attend the event, according to the organization. To purchase tickets or tables for the event, visit the Girl Scouts San Diego website.

Those who attend are encouraged to come dressed in adventure-themed costumes to channel their inner fearless explorer.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Girl Scouts San Diego and their efforts to empower young girls to seek adventures and tackle challenges while building leadership skills of courage, confidence and character within them.

“Girl Scout outdoor programs offer girls the chance to explore nature while connecting with their peers,” Girl Scouts San Diego CEO Carol Dedrich said. “They learn and grow as they discover interests and challenge themselves in a supportive environment.”

“With backing from our supporters through events like Urban Campout, we gain much needed resources to empower these young leaders to lean into adventures with courage and compassion,” she added.

Girl Scouts San Diego is one of 111 councils across the country, providing activities and volunteer training for over 24,000 girls and adults in San Diego and Imperial counties.