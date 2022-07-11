SANTEE, Calif. — Dreams came true Monday as the Beautiful Lives Project hosted its inaugural softball event in Santee.



“Half the battle is showing up,” said Jaime Baltazar, a North Park resident who competed in the event.



The nonprofit organization, founded by Bryce Weiler, who has been blind since infancy making his life goal to create a better world for those with disabilities through sports.



‘It’s important for me to be able to give people with disabilities opportunities like this,” Weiler said. “I was given these opportunities when I was in college, and they shaped my life.”



Beautiful Lives partnered with Triple Crown Sports, who’s hosting a softball tournament this weekend in East County, adding that events like this equally help their athletes in their own growth.



“It gives the select teams coming out pure joy and appreciation for what they have,” said Melissa Hansen, the head softball coach at Schreiner University in Texas. “Being able to share their knowledge and experience with those that don’t typically get to have that is really enriching.



Beautiful Lives Project accepts donations for old athletic equipment. For more on how to give back, click here.

