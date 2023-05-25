SAN DIEGO — Memorial Day weekend is around the corner, and several people have already started gathering at San Diego beaches to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

Lifeguards and police have rolled out their safety tips, including adding more staff to deal with the holiday crowds.

“We want everybody to have a good time, enjoy the beaches and bays and just get home safe,” said San Diego police Lt. Bryan Brecht.

Police and lifeguards are getting ahead of the long weekend rush with some rule reminders and safety tips.

Lifeguards advise checking in on the latest ocean conditions, as they are everchanging. They also said swimmers should keep their feet on the ground when entering the water.

“You could go from knee to ankle deep to overhead in one step. So as you enter an area for the first time, take a look at where you are going,” said Capt. Maureen Hidges with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Guards also recommend swimming near their towers.

Kasey Giron is visiting with her family from Arizona. It was Giron’s 8-month-old son and daughter’s first time at the beach.

“She was very excited, that’s all she talked about this whole week,” Giron told FOX 5.

Giron made sure she brought safety measures with her.

“We prepared her with a lifejacket and then we also brought swimming shoes. Glad we did because there are some crabs out here and jellyfish she is seeing,” Giron said.

Landon Maedgen is visiting from Utah and is trying out surfing for the first time.

“I’ve heard that if you wear a Maori fish hook necklace it should keep you safe in the water,” Maedgen said.

Being an Eagle Scout, Maedgen said he grew up knowing some of the common sense beach safety tips.

“I obviously know to not go too far out there, being a novice. I’m going to keep the protective thing around my ankle, so if the board gets away from me I won’t lose it,” he said.

Beach rules will be enforced by San Diego police. This means no glass, no smoking, no alcohol and fires only inside city-provided pits. Fires must be burned with wood, not coals.

People 50 years old and younger will need a California boater license to operate a boat.

“All the beach regulations apply to the beach, park areas, parking lots and boardwalk,” Brecht said.

Agencies also want to keep the beach clean. The City of San Diego Storm Water Department’s “Think Blue” program is putting out 200 extra trash and recycle bins to minimize ocean pollution.

“We want to make sure we create a lot of opportunities out here, that way people know that anywhere they are here in the beach areas, there is going to be a spot where they can properly throw away their trash,” said Craig Gustafson, program manager.

Police officers also want people to keep in mind when bringing pets to the beach. SDPD said dogs are not allowed on the beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those hours, dogs are allowed with a leash.