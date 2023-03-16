CARLSBAD, Calif. — A presumed pygmy sperm whale was found washed ashore Thursday at Carlsbad State Beach, rescue officials said.

Around 6:40 p.m., FOX 5 captured video of beachgoers at Lifeguard Tower 28 on Carlsbad Village Drive helping the SeaWorld San Diego rescue team carry the animal off the beach and up a hill of rocks.

The whale appeared to have lacerations and could be seen moving its tail and breathing while it was being lifted to the street above.

Rescuers took the whale offsite, where the animal’s status is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.