Beach reopenings come with restrictions

SAN DIEGO — The recent opening of several beaches across San Diego County have created a patchwork of access points for beachgoers to run, walk, surf and swim.

Moonlight Beach is the only access point in Encinitas, and Oceanside’s beach is completely open for passive use. All beaches in the city of San Diego are currently open for pass-through use.

According to the health order, people must keep walking or moving through and area. No one is allowed to sit on towels or just hang out.

In the city of San Diego, the second day of phase one of opening the beaches showed improvement compared to Monday. There were less crowds and more visible enforcement, with officers regularly making trips up and down the boardwalk reminding people it remains closed.

Phase one includes surfing, swimming and paddle boarding in the water, as well as running or walking on the sand. The key is to keep it moving, with no stopping or sitting allowed on the sand — for now.

“Just be smart. We have a gift of being able to do this again and if we are smart about it we can keep it. If we’re not, we lose it,” said surfer Devon Bell.

Boardwalks and piers remain closed at all San Diego beaches.