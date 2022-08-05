CORONADO, Calif. — Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.

The county water officials posted the contamination signs on the beaches warning would-be swimmers of the dangers of the contaminated water.

“Coronado is such a beautiful beach and it’s really unexpected,” said Sofia Martin, a visitor from San Diego.

The county health officials have recently changed the way they monitor the water quality, which has triggered more closures than in past years.

City officials have pushed back, demanding officials return to using the older testing system.

Travelers from all over the world are coming to the historic Hotel del Coronado and been greeted with the news of the latest water shutdowns.



“I was so excited to get in the water. It’s been a hot day and a hot week and finding out that it’s been contaminated, it disheartens me a little bit,” said Shoaib Baqi, a frequent visitor to the island.

For beach closures information, click here.