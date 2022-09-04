LA JOLLA, Calif. — Labor Day weekend is still in full swing as tourists and locals are out enjoying the warm weather, beaches and restaurants.

People are soaking up all of what San Diego has to offer, and sharing those memories with FOX 5.

“I think we had ice cream for lunch every day. We didn’t want to leave the beach, so we just kept getting ice cream. It was great, I made friends with all the vendors,” said Danielle, Chris and Kara Yearout.

The Yearout’s are vising from Kansas City, Missouri. It’s their first time in San Diego.

“It’s warm and it’s the ocean, and there is daiquiris and pina coladas,” said Kara Yearout.

Non-alcoholic ones for Kara because she is nine years-old, but the family is escaping their triple-digit temperatures back home with some of their favorite San Diego activities.

“It’s got to be swimming with the seals and the sea lions or boogey boarding. We got to feed the giraffes at the zoo, and that was really cool” the Yearout’s said.

Floyd Temeyer, who is visiting from Des Moines, Iowa, says he has laid on the beach and got sunburned.

This is Temeyer’s second time in San Diego, this time he is visiting with friends from Poland.

He said he enjoys this particular holiday weekend, because the change in seasons.

“Beginning of fall, beautiful leaves, lots of color all over,” Temeyer said.

Coco Tihanyi, owner of the Surf Diva in La Jolla Shores, says Labor Day weekend means getting together with friends and going to the beach to have fun.

Tihanyi and her twin sister have owned the Surf Diva for 25 years. It’s a full-service surf shop, surf school. They also run bachelor parties, year-round camps, corporate team building and more.

“We are living the dream here, baking in the sun,” Tihanyi said. “We are very grateful for our community and the people that come see us, and appreciate the business we have, all the love.”