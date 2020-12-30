Beach closed for 2 days after shark bites swimmer’s fin near Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. – A juvenile white shark reportedly nipped a swimmer’s fin Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of the city’s beach for the next two days, local authorities said.

The swimmer was not injured in the incident, which was witnessed by several surfers in the area, Lifeguard Capt. Sean Carey said in a statement. The city’s beach was cleared following the incident and now will be closed until New Year’s Day.

“We will be monitoring the waters by boat to keep an eye out for it,” Carey said. “We have informed the (Cal State Long Beach) Shark Lab.”

Coronado city officials said they’re taking the incident “seriously” and are reminding beachgoers to be aware of potential hazards in an ocean environment.

