SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) is warning residents about imposter water agency “workers” seeking access to homes.

There have been several reports of imposters knocking on doors and requesting entry to homes to test water quality or making sale pitches in San Diego, South County and East County, Grace Sevilla with the water agency said in a news release Tuesday.

“Imposters may work in pairs, with one person talking to a resident while another cases the home for valuables,” Sevilla said. “Residents are urged to turn away anyone claiming to be a water utility employee who appears at their home without an appointment and requests to enter, solicit information or payment.”

SDCWA says it does not test water nor does it repair the inside of homes. Water agencies also rarely have reason to ask for entry and typically don’t sell or endorse commercial products, the water authority said.

“Legitimate water agency employees are always in uniform, carry an identification badge and typically drive a clearly marked agency vehicle,” Sevilla said.

Other forms of utility scams include imposters requesting for bill payment with a credit card, demanding that residents buy certain water treatment products and making sales pitches for water line insurance.

Those with concerns about potential fraud should report to their local water agency.