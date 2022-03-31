SAN DIEGO – San Diego police Thursday said they recovered a BB gun from a 60-year-old man who was shot by a sergeant after he “pointed what appeared to be a handgun” at officers the previous day in San Carlos.

The man remained in critical condition after the shooting at a home in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive, Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release. Neither he nor the involved police sergeant were publicly identified by the department.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the home on reports the man was armed with a gun and was threatening family members and himself with it, Brown said. Officers met at a local park to craft a plan to arrest the man prior to making contact, including discussing “less-lethal options,” she said.

Upon arrival, the 91-year-old who reported the incident approached officers outside the home, after which the man stepped out into the home’s open garage and “and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers,” Brown said.

That prompted the sergeant — only identified as a 14-year department veteran assigned to the department’s police canine unit — to draw his service weapon and open fire.

The suspect was struck at least once, police say. After officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel conducted life-saving measures, he was transported to an area hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to Brown.

San Diego police homicide investigators are in the process of collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses about the incident. Their investigation will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Internal Affairs Unit, among others.

Those with information to share about the incident can call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or send tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.