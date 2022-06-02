CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The city of Chula Vista will soon have a bayfront resort and convention center, along with a sprawling new coastal park.

The Chula Vista Bayfront project that has taken nearly two decades to complete is now coming into fruition. The project is expected to break ground this summer and be completed by 2025.

“Looking at the magnitude, in the scope and the impact of this project, it was well worth waiting for,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas told FOX 5. “This is absolutely the top-notch project.”

The Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center will have 1,600 rooms with surrounding public parks, commercial and retail spaces, parking structures and RV resorts.

The $1.35 billion project will break ground this summer and bring thousands of jobs to the construction site. Once open, it’s expected to bring half a billion dollars to the economy each year.

“Some of the world’s largest and most prestigious financial institutions have looked at our plan and decided that they were going to bet on our success, and that is an incredible feeling,” said Ann Moore, the Port of San Diego commissioner.

Moore says that over the last few months, the project has had to contend with inflation, supply chain issues and rising interest rates on a daily basis, but the developers were finally able to get the project funded to bring it to the residents of South Bay.