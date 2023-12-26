SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is gearing up for the annual DIRECTV Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. To kick off the festivities, University of Louisville and University of Southern California marching bands will be battling it out at the third annual Snapdragon Bowl Bash Tuesday night in the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego.

The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl matchup will be broadcast live on FOX 5 from Petco Park this holiday season followed by a fireworks display across downtown San Diego.

The Snapdragon Bowl Bash is a free event, and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the Gaslamp Quarter at the corner of 5th Avenue and Market Street. At 6 p.m., Louisville and USC’s marching bands will be facing off in the streets of downtown with the Battle of the Bands.

The event also features live music, games, contests, photo booths, street performers, food and drink specials at participating restaurants, and more. You can even snap a photo with the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl Trophy at the event.

The Bowl Bash event Tuesday night kicks off festivities for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets for the Bowl Bash, Holiday Bowl Parade and Holiday Bowl this week.

The Holiday Bowl parade begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday along the Embarcadero, featuring balloons, floats and world-class marching bands.

Then, at 5 p.m., the Louisville Cardinals (ACC) and USC Trojans (Pac-12) will meet in Petco Park for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, followed by the KGB Sky Show.

Don’t miss your chance for a freebie as the first 10,000 fans who enter the gate for the Holiday Bowl will be given one-day park tickets for SeaWorld San Diego.

During the Battle of the Bands Tuesday night there will be several street closures in place:

Fifth Ave. from G St. to J St., Market St. from Fourth Ave. to Sixth Ave., and Island Ave. from Fourth Ave. to Sixth Ave. will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Market St will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Holiday Bowl, road closures, parking, tickets and more.