SAN DIEGO — The night before kickoff at the 2023 Holiday Bowl, the fun already started in downtown San Diego.

The Snapdragon Bowl Bash took over the Gaslamp Quarter with festivities and the anticipated battle of the bands.

The USC Trojan marching band took on the University of Louisville Cardinals’ program.

“Definitely the band world’s best band. Any time we get the chance to see them play all Trojan fans get all fired up,” said David Lippe, a USC Alumni.

Two renowned bands and their counterparts: the cheer squad, color guard, song, dance teams facing off for 30 minutes straight.

“We are the official band of the Kentucky Derby and we have been that band since 1936,” said Jason Cumberledg, University of Louisville Marching Band Director.

Even Tommy the Trojan and Louie the Cardinal, both team mascots, were out performing with the bands and giving it their all.

It was somewhat a sea of red in the Gaslamp Quarter, as both schools have similar colors, but different stories of what brought them all here.

“I graduated in 1987 and have been going on and off to football game since then. I’ve got two daughters in the band now,” said Bob Hamra, a USC Alumni.

Fans and alumni spanned decades of loyalty to their universities.

“I’ve been a U of L fan for my whole life,” Ralph Barringer said.

Tuesday’s match up was all in good fun, but the real competition starts 5 p.m. at Petco Park when the Cardinals and Trojans face off for the holiday bowl.