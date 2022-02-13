Baseball academy retires No. 16 jersey worn by young player killed in car crash

POWAY, Calif. – Members of the San Diego Crush Baseball Academy came together Sunday to retire the No. 16 jersey worn by their late teammate Stephen Pirolli.

The 13-year-old and his father Steve, 54, were killed in a crash last February as they were pulling out onto Espola Road after a baseball practice held at Poway High School. Investigators say their vehicle was broadsided by a 19-year-old driver allegedly under the influence of Xanax and marijuana just as they were exiting the north parking lot of the school.

Their deaths generated a wave of community support for the family as well as calls from neighbors to improve the stretch of road where the crash happened.

“Over this last year, I appreciate all you team moms that would text and call me and invite me out to the games,” said Lorie Pirolli, Stephen’s mother and Steve’s wife.

She said it’s been comforting to know her son’s baseball team supports her.

Jen Strachan, a mother of a player on the team, said the father-son duo were close with Steve in attendance for “every single game.”

“In fact, (for) any home runs (Stephen) would run the bases doing the I love you sign to dad,” Strachan said.

Lorie Pirolli thanked everyone for their support in a challenging time and asked for help getting justice for the family.

“If you can write a letter as an individual or as a group in how my husband and son’s lives impacted your life, so those letters will serve as your voice to show the court the crime against Steve and Stephen and how it impacted our community,” she said.