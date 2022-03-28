SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed to FOX 5 Monday the identity of the man who fell to his death from a University City high-rise located next to the UTC mall.

Eric Roden, an experienced BASE jumper from Cardiff-by-the Sea, was identified as the deceased, according to the county medical examiner. He was 48 years old.

San Diego police say Roden, who was wearing a helmet and had a parachute with him, jumped off the 23rd floor of the Palisade UTC luxury apartment complex Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. His teenage daughter also witnessed the fall.

“He had planned to deploy a parachute and survive the jump,” San Diego Police Capt. Scott Wahl told FOX 5. “He’s got a history of doing different types of jumps. Really it’s a tragic event. It’s one that’s absolutely avoidable.”

Investigators say the parachute never opened.

BASE jumping, which police say is illegal, is an extreme sport in which people leap from a tall fixed object, like a bridge or a building, and use a parachute to land safely.

FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala and Phil Blauer contributed to this report.