SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was hit while walking to work in University Heights Saturday.

Friends and family have identified the pedestrian as Josh Gilliland, a longtime University Heights resident and beloved bartender at Cheers on Adams Avenue.

According to police, the pedestrian was standing near the bus lane, east of the crosswalk on El Cajon Boulevard when he was hit. Police said he was “unconscious at the scene and suffered from a laceration to the back of the head, right shoulder fracture, scattered brain bleeds, and minor abrasions.”

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored Honda Civic or BMW 3 series that was traveling north on Park Boulevard, turning right onto El Cajon Boulevard when the driver hit the pedestrian. Police says “fault is yet to be determined.”

According to Gilliland’s longtime companion, Scott Moore, Gilliland had walked to work everyday for the last 21 years. Gilliland was just three blocks away from work when he was hit crossing the street.

“Josh normally walks to work between 8 and 9 o’clock, so it’s the same walk he does every time he goes to work,” Moore told FOX 5.

Moore and Gilliland graduated from the University of Kansas and moved to San Diego in 2001.

Friends describe Gilliland as a gentle soul with an unforgettable sense of humor.

“Josh’s laugh was contagious, his smile was contagious, and he lit up every room in which he walked into,” Moore added.

“Fewer than 48 hours ago,” Moore said, “I had my best friend Josh.”

In that same time frame, Gilliland’s family had to make a decision they never imagined they’d need to.

“He received some pretty bad damage to the back of his head and some fractures and unfortunately he’s not going to make it, the family has made the decision that we will take him off support in the next couple of days,” Moore said.

Moore found out about the crash after seeing video of the scene on the news.

“I saw his hat and a shoe of his — I had actually bought him that pair of shoes less than a year ago — and with the combination of the two, I knew without a shadow of a doubt that the victim was Josh,”

The nightmare turned into reality as hours passed and Josh didn’t come into work.

“Josh will be in at 9 to barback, and like he always does and he just never showed up,” Roger Scott, Josh’s coworker of 21 years said.

Gilliland’s life will soon be used to save another, as his family plans to donate his organs.

“Part of him will still be on this planet,” Scott said through tears.

While Josh’s friends say nothing will be able to bring Josh back, they have a message for the driver.

“I ask the driver that they please turn themselves in, they’ve taken a life from someone and it wasn’t their choice to have their life taken, and please do the right thing and come forward.” Moore said.

“I hope between investigations and cameras they can find whoever it was,” Scott said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene Saturday night and are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.